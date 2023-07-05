Rain Carnival begins with mud-fest in Wayanad

Wayanad: Heralding the Wayanad Monsoon Carnival, titled Splash 2023, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) launched the ‘mud fest’ on Wednesday with football matches being played in paddy fields at Valliyoorkkavu, near Mananthavady.



Organised in association with the Muddy Boots Vacations, District Sports Academy, and Wayanad Tourism Organisation, the programme proved to be a big success as the public turned up in large numbers disregarding the pouring rain.

Mananthavady block panchayat president Justin Baby inaugurated the district-level launch of ‘mud fest’. Kalpetta municipality chairperson C K Ratnavally presided over the function. Sub-collector R Sreelakshmi was the chief guest at the function. Representing various football clubs of the district, nine teams participated in the mud football matches. The inaugural match was between Soccer Boys, Kammana, and VFC, Poothadi.

Sulthan Bathery taluk-level mud football matches will begin at Saptha Resort premises at Poolavayal, Sulthan Bathery on Thursday and the Vythiri taluk-level marches will begin at Kakakvayal on Friday.