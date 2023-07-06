Water Commission issues flood warning for several rivers including Pamba

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to rattle Kerala, the Central Water Commission has issued flood alert for several rivers in the state. An orange alert has been sounded for Pamba and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta.



As per the latest updates, the water level crossed above danger mark in Pamba and Manimala rivers. In Pamba, the current water level in Madamon station is recorded at 101.7 metres while Manimala river in Kallooppara station recorded 8.24 metres.

An oragne alert is issued as part of the second stage of warning.

CWC has sounded a yellow alert for Kottayam's Meenachil, Kozhikode's Kuttiyadi, Idukki's Manimala and Pathanamthitta's Achankovil.

The CWC cautioned those living on the shores of these rivers to be vigilant as the rains are expected to continue and therefore, the water levels might rise even further.

Meanwhile, water level in Peringalkuthu dam reportedly crossed the danger mark forcing the authority to sound orange alert.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also issued warnings cautioning people against tourism and trekking in hilly areas or entering water bodies and rivers. Incessant heavy rainfall across Kerala over the past few days has affected normal life as roads are flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams, homes have been damaged by uprooted trees and a furious sea displaced many in the coastal areas.