Kerala Rain: Orange alert in 6 districts today, holiday for educational institutes in 11

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant rains, which claimed more than 8 lives in Kerala, is likely to continue in the state on Thursday.

An orange alert has been sounded in six districts including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert was issued in six districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. There are no alerts for Kollam and Thiruvanathapuram disticts.

While an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Holiday

All educational institutions including professional colleges, anganwadis, ICSE/CBSE schools and madrasas will remain shut in Alappuzha, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam on Thursday. District collectors of the districts have issued an official order regarding this on Wednesday. A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Malappuram's Ponnani taluk.

Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all exams scheduled for Thursday. Revised dates will be announced later. Meanwhile, there will be no change in Kerala PSC examinations and other university exams scheduled for Thursday.

Casualties

The death toll in rain-related accidents from June 1 touched eight in Kerala after one person each died in Kannur and Alappuzha reported one death each on Wednesday. It is learnt that 11 people suffered injuries as rain wreaked havoc in the state.

The heavy rainfall since Tuesday night led to the loss of a life when an autorickshaw overturned into a stream swollen with rainwater in Pathanamthitta district and the victim could not escape from underneath the vehicle. Another person, a 68-year-old man, was swept away in an overflowing river in Thamarassery taluk of Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The fire force and other rescue personnel are yet to find him.

Relief camps

A total of 47 relief camps were opened across Kerala on Wednesday. As per the latest data, 886 people have been shifted to the relief camps in various districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that at present a total of 47 camps are functioning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and 879 persons have been shifted there. The CM also said that as the heavy rains continue, there are possibilities of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas and therefore, the public and government agencies should be vigilant and cautious.

In Ernakulam's coastal Chellanam area, residents were in considerable distress as the bad weather led to the stormy seas washing over the tetrapods on the beach and breaching the geobags, set up as a wall, to flow into their homes.

Athirapally waterfalls. Photo; Vishnu V Nair/Manorama

Shutters of dams opened

In Idukki, a few shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams were opened from 12.30 AM onwards to release 300 cumecs and 500 cumecs of water, respectively, after the water in the two dams reached red alert levels. The district administration advised those living on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzha rivers to be cautious and be ready to relocate to relief camps in case of water entering their homes. All shutters of the Kavanakkallu Regulator-cum-Bridge (RCB) across the river Chaliyar in Malappuram district were also opened in the morning.

Shutters of Karikkayam and Ullunkal dams across river Kakkad and Maniyar dam on the Kakkattar river in Pathanamthitta district were also opened to release several hundred cumecs of water. The rising water levels in the rivers also turned small roads and streets in some parts of the state into waterways with people resorting to the use of boats to move to relief camps.

Mud and silt enters a home in Thodupuzha after landslide. Photo: Manorama

Widespread destruction

Two houses were completely destroyed while 135 houses were partially damaged in the heavy rain.

The heavy rains during the day uprooted huge trees in several parts of the state, leading to houses and vehicles being damaged, power lines being brought down and traffic movement being blocked for hours due to the fallen trees. An over 130-year-old CSI church in Pathanamthitta district was destroyed in the heavy rains and in certain areas of Thrissur district, a sudden storm brought down huge trees and power lines.

In Kannur, a 20-metre section of the perimeter wall at the back of the central jail there collapsed early this morning due to the heavy rains, the district administration said. Hearing about the incident, top officials of the prison and the district administration inspected the site. Several houses were also damaged in the district, displacing many families and injuring two persons, the Kannur district administration said. Relief camps have been opened in various districts of the state to rehabilitate persons and families temporarily displaced from their homes due to the heavy rains and resultant flooding.