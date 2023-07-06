Kuttanad reels under severe floods, houseboat operations suspended

Alappuzha: The flood situation worsened in Kuttanad here in the wake of heavy rains on Thursday, throwing normal life into disarray.

The Pampa river, swollen from the intense showers lashing Sabarimala forest, breached its banks downstream from Eraviperoor in Upper Kuttanad. Bund breaches reported from a few regions, including Manankari Elampadam near Chambakkulam, has put at least 200 families under the rising threat of floods.

A total of 139 houses are reported to have sustained damages so far in the district. The breaching of bunds has also severely affected the cultivation of monsoon crops across a vast area of paddy fields in the region. The volume of loss incurred by the farmers in Alappuzha during this monsoon is estimated to be over Rs 8 crore.

The water level in the AC canal risen rapidly, inundating several houses on both banks. The presence of water hyacinths and filth in the water has added to their woes. As per the data provided by the Alappuzha district Administration, water levels in the core areas of Kuttanad such as Mankombu, Kavalam, and Chambakkulam remained well above danger levels.

Traffic along the Thiruvalla-Ambalappuzha State High Way has been was disrupted between Podiyadi and Chakkulathukavu temple. With the flood water turning more roads unnavigable, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended services from the Edathva depot to the interior parts of Kuttanad such as Mithrakkari, Muttar, Kalangara and Thayangari. Services in the Harippad-Edathwa route too were suspended after the road portion at Mangottukara got waterlogged.

Disruptions were also reported along the MC road with the flood water entering the stretch near Thirumoolapuram near Thiruvalla in Upper Kuttanad. The premises of the Chengannur railway station too remained submerged in the run-off water.

On the northern side, traffic along the Kottayam-Kumarakom-Cherthala route has been disrupted with the gushing of flood water through the Meenachil river.

The coastal village of Arattupuzha, meanwhile, has reported a sharp rise in tidal activity, keeping those living close to the shoreline on tenterhooks.

Taking note of the situation, Minister Saji Cherian said more relief camps will be opened in the region for sheltering people from the affected areas. Plans are also afoot to widen the channel that drains out water to the sea through the Thottapally spillway.

So far nine relief camps, including 6 in Chengannur, 2 in Cherthala, and one in Mavelikkara, have been opened even as the authorities have decided to arrange more such centres.

Tourism hit

Meanwhile, the operations of houseboats, Sikharas, and motor and speed boats were suspended following a direction from the district administration authorities. The State Water Transport Department too stopped tourist boat services as a precautionary measure in the wake of the rising water level in rivers.

“The Vega1 and See Kuttanad services have been suspended for today and tomorrow in view of the current situation. The passenger boats are operational. The Alappuzha - Pulinkunnu services have been deviated via Kavalam after the rising waters hindered boat operations at the Ambulance bridge,” said an SWTD official.