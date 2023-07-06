Sea incursion leaves over 300 houses inundated, locals stage protest at Kochi's Kannamaly

Kochi: Amid the heavy rainfall, coastal residents in Ernakulam's Kannamaly took to the streets declaring protest against the authority's lapses in taking necessary steps to prevent the sea attack. Over 300 houses are inundated in Kannamaly after sea surge battered the geobags.

The locals complained that sea water is flowing into their homes and they are unable to even meet their basic needs at their houses.



“ All houses are flooded here. We can't even prepare tea in our kitchen. All families are starving from last night. Many of us spend the night on terrace. Toilets are also not in a condition for use,” complained the women while protesting in Kannamaly.

Locals including senior citizens and children have been laying siege on the road demanding action to protect their lives and houses from sea attacks. They demanded that tetrapods should be installed immediately on the shore to prevent the sea surge. The locals declared that they won't call off the protest until the authority assures proper action.

Apart from Ernakulam, sea incursion intensified in Kollam and Kasaragod districts. Constructions in Kollam beach were destroyed due to coastal erosion. The protection wall was seen completely collapsed on this beach.

In Ernakulam's coastal Chellanam area, residents were in considerable distress as the bad weather led to the stormy seas washing over the tetrapods on the beach and breaching the geobags, set up as a wall, to flow into their homes. "Our homes are damaged and filled with salty water. We have lost everything. Kids have to go to school, but how will they?" a woman resident of the area told TV channels. Another resident said that the geobags proved ineffective in stopping the seawater from getting through.

India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam on Thursday.