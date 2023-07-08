Samastha extends support to CPM's seminar against Uniform Civil Code

Kozhikode: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, has declared support to CPM in its campaign against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal stated that members of the association will attend the seminar organised by CPM against UCC. He also added that Samastha will cooperate with Congress and Muslim League to protest against UCC.

"Samastha is planning to intensify its protest against UCC. A memorandum will be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealing our concerns about UCC. Further action will be taken based on his reply," said Jifri Koya Thangal.

Meanwhile, Muslim League also confirmed that they have received CPM's invitation to the seminar. Muslim League general secretary PMA Salam stated that a decision on attending the seminar will be taken after holding talks with the UDF leadership. He noted that CPM should not have any hidden agenda behind the movement against UCC.

However, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that CPM has hidden motives behind inviting Muslim League and Samastha to the seminar.

K C Venugopal pointed out that Muslim League will realise CPM's intentions.

A strong political debate was kicked off in the state over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, made a strong push for implementing the UCC by asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters. He had advocated for the UCC while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.