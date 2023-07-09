Kottayam: CPM state secretary M V Govindan stated that Muslim League's decision to boycott CPM's seminar against Uniform Civil Code is not a big blow to the party. Addressing the media on Sunday, the CPM leader noted that Uniform Civil Code will divide the country and BJP eyes to promote Hindutva politics.



“ India is moving towards fascism with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The seminar on July 15 in Kozhikode will mark the commencement of CPM's protest against UCC. Muslim League is only one of the invitees to the event. Their absence will not affect the programme,” said M V Govindan.

He pointed out that Muslim League decided to reject CPM's invitation as being an ally of Congress-led UDF.

At the same time, he rubbished the allegations on CPM's plans to create division within UDF.

Govindan said Congress cannot be invited to its seminars as the grand old party has no clear stand on the UCC and had a different approach to it in each state.

On Sunday, after a meeting of the IUML leadership at Panakkad, the party's state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters that the outfit has decided to decline CPM's invitation, a decision seen as a blow to the ruling front that was optimistic of seeing the party join its seminars.

"We are a key ally of the UDF and since no one UDF member has been invited to its seminar by the CPM, we cannot participate in it. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the sole party which can strengthen the opposition to the UCC at the national level.

Therefore, no one can move forward against the UCC by sidelining the UCC. Moreover, taking part in a seminar without them (Congress) would also adversely affect the political future of Kerala," said Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

While Muslim League declined the Left party's invite, the Samastha Kerala Jam'iyyathul Ulama -- an influential religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics -- on Saturday had said it will cooperate with the CPM and take part in its seminar to be held next week on the UCC.

A strong political debate has been kicked off in the state over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, made a strong push for implementing the UCC by asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

He had advocated for the UCC while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)