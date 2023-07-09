Malayalam
19 dead in Kerala rain aftermath; 10,000 displaced within a week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2023 09:15 AM IST Updated: July 09, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Sea incursion
Locals gather near the debris of a house on the beach that was damaged by the rough sea during the ongoing monsoon season, in Kozhikode. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Kerala claiming 19 lives and displacing over 10,000 people within a week, confirmed Kerala Disaster Management Authority. Though rain subsided in the state, sea incursion continued to hit the life of coastal residents in places like Ernakulam's Kannamaly. As low-lying areas are still inundated, road traffic is interrupted in some places.

As per the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department, isolated places in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive light rainfall on Sunday.

The heavy rains displaced over 10,000 people across the state. Though water subsided in the flooded places, many of the families found it really hard to clean the houses which were submerged in the rain.

"As many as 10,399 people are there in 227 relief camps opened across the state following heavy rains," said Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official.

As per the figures, as many as 1,100 houses were partially damaged so far and other details of damage were not yet available, the official added.

As the intensity of rain that lashed the state for the past few days reduced, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in seven districts-Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the day.

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded many areas of Kochi, Kozhikode and high-range Idukki in the early morning hours.

Trees were uprooted causing traffic jam on the national highways in Kozhikode and Kannur-Thalassery route this morning.

Traffic resumed in both places after the fire service personnel cleared the path.

Waterlogging on roads affected normal life in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla regions.

(With PTI inputs)

