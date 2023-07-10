Kerala government permits Excise Dept to study Goa's liquor business

The Excise Department has been granted permission by the state government to study the liquor manufacturing methods in Goa.

The Excise Commissioner will designate two officers for the mission. They are expected to study the process of making cost-effective liquor, manufacturing techniques and marketing strategies.

The Revenue Department had sent a letter to the Excise to conduct a study on the manufacture of liquor in Goa.

The decision was taken after a meeting with distillery owners, who claimed that Goa's liquor policy was beneficial to its tourism.

The representatives of distilleries had also suggested studying the marketing of Goa's indigenous liquor variety, Feni.

Besides, it was also suggested to study Goa's excise duty, licensing, functioning of pubs and liquor outlets and enforcement policy.

During the term of the first Pinarayi government, the Excise Commissioner was sent to Bengaluru to study the functioning of microbreweries.

A microbrewery produces small amounts of beer, especially speciality products.

Though a report was tabled, the project did not take off due to controversies. The state government had entrusted a few companies but the order was later withdrawn following opposition protests.

The state government later decided to manufacture liquor from fruits and cereals with low alcohol content. But no one submitted a proposal last financial year.