Thiruvanthapuram: The heavy rain, which battered Kerala for the past week, is likely to continue in northern and central districts of the state till Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 10, 12 and 13. The Met department has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

Fishing activities have also been prohibited along the Kerala, Lakshdweep and Karnataka coasts.

A holiday was declared on Monday for educational institutions in a few taluks in the state in the view of the prevailing rain situation.

All educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed on Monday in the taluks of Kottayam, Kuttanad and Thiruvalla in the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta respectively.

Meanwhile, in the taluks of Changanassery and Vaikom in Kottayam district, holiday has been declared only for the schools that have been converted into makeshift relief camps. Similarly, schools in the Pathanamthitta district that are functioning as relief camps will remain closed on Monday.

The rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the IMD. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm.