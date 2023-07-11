Heavy rain likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to lash the state, the India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. As per the latest forecast, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive light rainfall by 10 am.



Heavy downpour is likely to batter the state till July 14. Several districts are placed under yellow alert in this period. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

July 12: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 13: Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 14: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

Meanwhile, people hit by the floods amid the heavy rains have started to move to relief camps in places across the state. But low-lying areas like Kuttanad are continuing to experience water logging. A total of 6714 people are currently residing in 113 relief camps in Kuttanad.