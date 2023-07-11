Palakkad: The dream of having a well became true for the family as siblings Shivanya and Shivajith took the initiative to dig up the well in their front courtyard.



Baburaj and his family dug up and completed all the works of a 34-foot deep well all by themselves.

The family and their neighbours used to rely on the bore well dug about 10 years ago for their needs over the past five years. Later, the water in this bore well became scarce and could not serve even the family's primary needs. As regulation for water use was implemented, Shivanya and Shivajith came up with the idea of digging a well.

The children are studying in the 9th and 7th grades at the Government High School, Edathanattukara.

Baburaj, who works as a mason under a building contractor, got a call from his daughter last April. She said the site for digging up the well has been readied and that the works would begin that evening. She also asked him to reach home early. With that, Baburaj reached early and joined his children in the works to dig a well as they wished. Besides, the two children, wife Sulochana and Baburaj's mother, Devaki, joined hands in their effort.

The family completed digging up to 34 feet around the borewell at a diametre of 9 ft within 50 days.

As the work began, Baburaj used to leave for his work at 5 a.m. and reach home quickly by noon. Later, he worked on the well until 7 pm.

By the time, the father reached, children used to dig up and loosen the soil as far as they could. Later, the soil was taken up in the afternoon.

On finding rocks at about 30 feet, their hopes faded. But, Baburaj took a machine for rent and broke the granites himself. When the rock was broken for up to 4 feet, they found enough water.

With absolutely no experience in well construction, the family completed it all neatly. After the water started filling, the family built a retention wall and plastered it with cement.

Today, the water level in the well is at 7 ft. The family says all credit goes to the children who took the initiative.