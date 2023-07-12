Expert report on hazardous Muthalapozhi still awaited

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the increasing number of fatal accidents at Muthalapozhi, an estuary, near the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport, the Central institute that has been entrusted with the task of studying the issue and suggesting solutions has not made any progress in its work.

The only action taken by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), which was given the responsibility 10 months ago, was to visit the area once. Although the team was in the area, its members did not bother to consult the local residents who are well aware of the intricacies of the problem.

The explanation given by the institute is that the study will be completed only after monitoring the situation during the monsoon.

Sixty-eight persons lost their lives in different accidents during this period. The government appointed the CWPRS on October 22, 2022, to prepare an experts’ report on any possible deficiencies in the construction of the harbour and suggest solutions.

The promise was that a team of experts would examine all relevant issues, including the reason for the accidents, and specifically investigate whether flaws in the construction of the port were the cause. The government order appointing the agency had asked it to study the problem and suggest solutions as expeditiously as possible and directed the Chief Engineer of the Harbour Engineering Department to adopt measures in order to make the report available without delay.

On its part, the Fisheries department has taken the stand that nothing could be done unless the report is received. The promises to set up buoys for identifying lack of draught and to dredge the accumulated sand and rubble from the estuary have not been kept.