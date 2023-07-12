Kerala Sahitya Akademi removes books with controversial LDF government ad from its stall

Thrissur: It seems the Kerala Sahitya Akademi is at a loss as to what to do with the books that feature Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government's second-anniversary emblem on the cover.

These books have been removed from the bookstall of the Akademi. However, Akademi secretary C P Abubakar said that there was no government order to withdraw the books from sale.

Akademi published 30 books in connection with the state government's 100-day action programme in May, and the emblem was added with the caption 'Kaikal Korth Karuthode (strongly forward with hands joined together). When this became a controversy, many prominent personalities came out against it.

All 30 books have now been moved from the stall. Those asking to send the books are also informed that they are not available now.

Sources said that Akademi might have removed the books till a decision is taken by the Akademi governing council. Since the Akademi would incur huge financial losses if these books are pulled, they may not stop the sales altogether.

Earlier, after the printing of six volumes of 'Malayala Sahitya Charithram', which was planned to be published in nine volumes, books worth Rs 40 lakh was removed from sales due to allegations of substandard quality.

Akademi prepared the project to print the 'Malayalam Sahitya Charithram' when Perumbadavam Sreedharan was the president and R Gopalakrishnan was the secretary.

The report which said it was preferable not to publish the books was written by a team of experts appointed by the previous governing body. If the books with this emblem are also pulped, the financial burden of the Akademi on the government would increase substantially.

While Abubakar defended it by saying that the emblem was added to highlight the fact that the books were published on the occasion of the second anniversary of the state government, Akademi president K Satchidanandan wrote on social media that it should have been included or mentioned at the time of release.

Satchidanandan's note had also mentioned that governments are meant to fall, but books stand the test of time.