Patients assault casualty doctor at Nadapuram taluk hospital

Kozhikode: In yet another incident of violence against medical professionals, a doctor was attacked by two patients at the Nadapuram taluk hospital here on Wednesday.

Chalakudy native Dr Bharat Krishna, who was on casualty duty, was attacked by two patients at 12am last night.

One of the assailants had met the doctor at the hospital complaining of plugged ears. He informed the doctor that he hailed from Wayanad and that though he consulted a doctor at Kuttiadi hospital, he did not get any medicine for the same.

The doctor prescribed the medication and the nurse on duty administered nebulization to the patient.

Meanwhile, the person who accompanied the patient demanded the same medicine as he had the same issue.

When the nurses informed him that medicines cannot be prescribed without an Out Patient (OP) ticket, they began to create a ruckus at the hospital. When two others who accompanied joined in, the doctor arrived at the scene.

The group shouted obscenities at the hospital staff, and assaulted Dr Bharat following this.

The police have registered a case after the authorities filed a complaint.