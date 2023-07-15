IIT Prof Pradeep Thalappil wins Eni award for water purification based on nanochemistry

Malappuram: Pradeep Thalappil, a chemistry professor at IIT, Madras, has won the renowned Eni award under the category 'Advanced Environmental Solution'.



He hails from Panadavur in Malappuram.

Eni Award is an international prize dedicated to the best research projects in the fields of energy, sustainability and the environment. The energy company named Eni, based in Rome, has constituted this award for the researchers who greatly influence the energy sector. The prize money for the award winner is 2 lakh Euros (Rs 1.78 crore).

The honour is for the research and invention of a water purification system Pradeep developed based on nanochemistry.

The winners are selected by an expert jury panel, including Nobel prize winners. Pradeep received the award under the category 'Advanced Environmental Solution'. The special features of Pradeep's system are that it removes the toxins from water, thereby purifying water in a very cost-effective manner and making it accessible to all.

Pradeep was earlier honoured by the nation with a Padmasree, besides the prestigious international honours of Vin Future prize and Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Azeez award.

“I am glad for receiving a global recognition and honour for my work on making purified water available to all using the most advanced technology. Such achievements would definitely help in making drinking water available at a minimal cost and to make it accessible for all,” Pradeep Thalappil said.