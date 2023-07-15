7 Kerala Police officers dismissed for links with mining mafia

Kannur: The Kerala Police on Friday dismissed seven cops for maintaining links with the mining mafia.

Kannur Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya issued an order to dismiss the accused, two Grade-A Sub-Inspectors and five Civil Police Officers.

All seven were employed under the Kannur Range. Besides maintaining friendly connections with the mafia, they allegedly leaked information.

P Joy Thomas (Kozhikode Rural) and C Gokulan (Kannur Rural) are the SIs who have been dismissed. The CPOs to be fired are: PA Nissar (Kannur City), MY Shibin (Kozhikode Rural) TM Abdul Rasheed (Kasaragod), VA Shejir (Kannur Rural) and B Harikrishnan (Kasaragod).

The dismissal order stated that the seven cops had brought disrepute to the force by aligning with the mining mafia.

Through their conduct, the cops committed serious indiscipline and dereliction of duty, the higher-ups said.