EP Jayarajan rubbishes controversy over his absence in CPM seminar

Thiruvananthapuram: After facing criticism over skipping the CPM seminar against Uniform Civil Code, LDF convener E P Jayarajan rubbished the allegations and stated that he was not supposed to attend the seminar as his name was not included among the invitees. He was addressing the media here on Sunday.

He also added that he visited CM as he is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The LDF convener criticised the media for dragging him to unncessary controversies.

Sources confirmed that he will attend the LDF meeting scheduled for July 22. Being the LDF convener, Jayarajan has to summon the LDF meeting. Jayarajan has taken the decision after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed him to be active in the left front's political affairs, reported Manorama News.

The LDF convener visited CM on Saturday amid the controversy over his absence in the UCC seminar.



It is rumoured that Jayarajan is avoiding CPM events due to his discord with the party-state secretary M V Govindan.

Jayarajan's absence in the event also irked Govindan. Addressing the media in Kozhikode, the CPM secretary pointed out that there was no need to extend a special invite to the LDF convener as the seminar is organised by CPM. He also added that he did not know the reason behind Jayarajan's decision to skip the seminar.

At the same time, Jayarajan claimed that he need to attend a programme organised by DYFI in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, CPM leadership opined that Jayarajan is intentionally provoking the party. Earlier, Jayarajan skipped the 'Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha' alias People's Resistance Rally led by M V Govindan. Later, he continued to avoid party meetings. The last LDF meeting was held on April 22.

Jayarajan reportedly started his non-cooperation drama after the party denied ticket to him in the assembly polls and appointed M V Govindan as state secretary and Politburo member.

Now, all eyes are on the LDF meeting as Chief Minister intervened to restore peace between CPM and Jayarajan.