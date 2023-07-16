Thiruvananthapuram: Crisis-hit Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is back in headlines after Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar expressed willingness to quit and opened up about the problems through social media. Following this, transport minister Antony Raju has written to the finance minister seeking Rs 80 crore for KSRTC.



The transport minister claimed that KSRTC landed in trouble after the finance department failed to pay the fund allotted to KSRTC. He asked the finance department to clear the arrears immediately.

In a meeting convened by the Chief Minister, the finance department was asked to allot Rs 50 crore to KSRTC each month. But the finance department only approved Rs 30 crore and blocked the fund disbursal over technical issues.

CITU leadership also alleged that the finance department's lapses led to problems in KSRTC. Meanwhile, the finance department argued that it can't support KSRTC for a longer period amid the financial crisis.

KSRTC employees are facing a tough time as they didn't receive their complete salary yet.

Meanwhile, Biju Prabhakar, the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has released a video outlining the various issues plaguing the state-owned public transport body.

As announced earlier, Prabhakar aired the first episode of a five-part series on the official Facebook page of KSRTC on Saturday.

"If the KSRTC doesn't improve now, it will never do," Prabhakar said in the 50-minute video. The IAS officer has claimed that there is an agenda to ruin the CMD's efforts to improve KSRTC.