In a first, two drug traffickers slapped with PIT NDPS in Idukki

Idukki: For the first time in the Idukki district, two drug traffickers have been arrested under the provisions of the PIT NDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances).

The Thodupuzha Police on Saturday took into custody Anoop Kesavan and Sanoop Sebastian following clearance from the additional chief secretary in the Home Department.

The duo, both aged 39, and hailing from Thodupuzha, was involved in various crimes, including narcotics and attempted murders for almost a decade.

Thodupuzha CI Sumesh Sudhakaran said that history sheeters Anoop, of Parayanickal House, Karikkodu Village, and Sanoop, of Pazheriyil House, Kumaramangalam Village will be lodged in Poojapura Central Jail for a year.

“This is a proceeding to prevent them from further engaging in the illicit trafficking of drugs and action taken as per PIT NDPS is more rigorous than the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act (KAAPA) by which the criminals will be lodged in a jail outside their district for a minimum of six months," CI Sudhakaran said.

For slapping PIT NDPS, the accused need to be involved in at least two cases of possessing narcotic substances in commercial quantity.