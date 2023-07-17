New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday permitted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasser Madani, an accused in the Bengaluru blast case, to return to Kerala for treatment.

According to the new order, the PDP leader can avail treatment in Kerala and pay a visit to his ailing father in Kollam. But the condition of the bail requires him to sign at a designated police station in Kollam every two weeks. He will be allowed to leave the district for treatment.

Madani will not have the security of Karnataka or Kerala police.

The apex court waived the conditions of his bail after he filed an affidavit seeking a relaxation in the same. He also detailed the expenses incurred for security provided by the Karnataka police in the affidavit.

The Division Bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the bail condition previously imposed.

“...Keeping in view the fact that at present, the presence of applicant would not be required on a hearing date...Hence ...we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and reside there. However, ... the appellant will (have to) report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police station in Kollam district, once in 15 days. However, if the applicant is to attend to his medical needs and is to be away from Kollam district, he shall report to the Kollam police and go to such place as he desires. If any details are required, the jurisdictional court in Bangalore is permitted to seek for such details from the police station in Kollam district," the court said in its order.



When the counsel for Karanataka said that Bengaluru has better medical facilities, Justice Bopanna responded in a lighter vein that there was 'no ayurvedic treatment there.'

The Supreme Court also observed Madani will need to visit Bengaluru if the trial court demands his presence.

Kerala visit

Madani had visited Kerala from June 26 to July 7 on bail to meet his father, who is undergoing treatment at Kollam. However, Madani was unable to meet his father as the PDP leader was hospitalised soon after reaching Kerala.

According to Madani, he had to bear an expense of Rs 6.76 lakh for the food and accomodation of Karnataka police during this period.

He told the court that though Kerala police also provided him security, it was free of cost.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police had demanded Rs 54.63 lakh to provide security and escort to Madani during his journey to Kerala from Bengaluru. Even though Madani approached the Supreme Court seeking a reduction of this amount, the plea was rejected.

The PDP leader, along with 31 others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts on July 25, 2008, in Bengaluru that left one person dead and 20 injured.

(With inputs from Live Law)

