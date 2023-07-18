Holiday declared for banks in Kerala following Oommen Chandy's demise

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government declared holiday for banks on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday.

All government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut on Tuesday. The state will observe two days of mourning.

Mahatma Gandhi, Kerala and Calicut universities have cancelled all exams scheduled for July 18.

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.