Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Holiday declared for banks in Kerala following Oommen Chandy's demise

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 08:32 AM IST Updated: July 18, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Article image Haritha
Representational image: iStock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government declared holiday for banks on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday. 

All government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut on Tuesday. The state will observe two days of mourning.

Mahatma Gandhi, Kerala and Calicut universities have cancelled all exams scheduled for July 18.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.