'A leader of the masses and pillar of Congress', Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi on Oommen Chandy

New Delhi: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi mourned the demise of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Taking to Twitter Kharge remembered Chandy's role as a strong Congress man and his contributions to Kerala's development.



“My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people.

Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters,” tweeted Kharge.

While, Priyanka Gandhi stated that Oommen Chandy was pillar of Congress and his contributions will always stand out.

"Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel," she tweeted.

Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today.



"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala chief minister and esteemed Congress leader Oommen Chandy," the Congress said on Twitter.

"A stalwart in politics, his contributions to Kerala's progress and development will always be remembered. A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," it said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a true mass leader.

"A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 247 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala," he said.

Ramesh said Chandy's tenure as chief minister was notable for many achievements that were widely lauded and recognised by the United Nations as well. "I was privileged to have known him for years and still recall our joint visits to various settlements in Attappadi 10 years ago."

Congress General Secretary in-charge of the organisation K C Venugopal expressed sadness over the death of Chandy.

"He was a visionary chief minister who leaves behind a rich legacy of pro-people governance. Under his towering leadership, Kerala reached great heights and he transformed the state through his reformist agenda. His passing is a big loss for the Congress party and the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

"I join our entire state in mourning the loss of our guide. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," Venugopal added.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. He was a visionary CM who leaves behind a rich legacy of pro-people governance.



Indian Youth Congress condoled Chandy's demise and tweeted, "We mourn the loss of former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Shri Oommen Chandy. He was a champion of development, democracy and secularism."

"He inspired generations of young leaders with his dedication and charisma. We pray for his soul and his bereaved family," the youth wing of the party said.

Oommen Chandy who was battling cancer breathed his last at 4.25 am on Tuesday. The 79-year-old Congress leader was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.



He was the chief minister twice for a total of seven years (2004-2006 and again from 2011-2016).



Chandy had also served as Minister of Labour, Home, and Finance in various governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Representing Puthuppally constituency, Chandy served as the MLA for more than half a century setting the record for the longest tenure.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various political parties condoled Chandy's demise.

