Oommen Chandy, the celebrity who was not scared to ride KSRTC buses and local trains

Alappuzha: Oommen Chandy was not scared to use public transport even as he was mobbed by fans and well-wishers every single time.

The former Kerala chief minister who died aged 79 on Tuesday was pictured countless times riding in crowded buses and trains, posing for pictures with fellow passengers and always smiling.

This down-to-earth personality in Chandy made him popular among the rank and file of the Congress party, feels former KPCC treasurer, Adv Johnson Abraham.

He recalls an incident from 1987, when Chandy was already a seasoned politician having made it to the legislative assembly for a fifth time from his stronghold, Puthuppally.

“N Ravi, a KSU leader in Kayamkulam, invited Oommen Chandy sir to his sister’s marriage. He did not expect Chandy sir to arrive amid the busy schedule. But to our surprise, he arrived at Kayamkulam on the eve of the wedding and stayed at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Guest House, just to attend the function. He showered his blessing on the bride and the groom the next day and returned to Kottayam,” recalls Abraham.

But the local leadership was soon in a quandary as Chandy, who didn't own a car refused to accept a ride back home. “He simply didn’t want to be a burden on others. He got down at Mavelikkara KSRTC bus stand and travelled by public transport, meeting as many people as he could.”

Oommen Chandy interacts with a KSRTC bus conductor during a journey from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram in July 2016. File photo: Manorama

Abraham recalls another incident following the demise of Most Rev. Geevarghese Mar Divannasios, the first bishop of the Puttur diocese, in January 2018.

“I informed Chandy sir that the body will be brought to St Joseph Cathedral, Thiruvalla. The next day. Chandy sir travelled by train and asked me to join him at Kayamkulam.

“I was shocked to see that he was travelling in an ordinary compartment. The fellow passengers would greet him and Chandy sir would wave back. His gunman allowed me to sit next to him. Normally, leaders would only want to travel in an AC class, especially if they are facing any kind of allegation. But not Chandy sir. He always wanted to be among the masses.

"He was in a compartment on the tail end of the train. Chandy sir walked to the station exit when the train halted at the station. The image is still fresh in my mind. All the people were waving to him from inside the train as he walked past smiling and waving his hands back,” said the Congress leader from Alappuzha.