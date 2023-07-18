Chandy an irreplaceable popular leader, say politicians as condolences pour in

Thiruvananthapuram: The demise of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy (79) left everyone in shock in Kerala. He breathed his last around 4.25 am on Tuesday in Bengaluru.



Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Raj Mohan Unnithan, opposition leader V D Satheesan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and BJP state president expressed condolences on the demise of the leader.

“Congress had its golden era under Oommen Chandy's leadership. His political views always motivated leaders like me. We had planned to visit him in Bengaluru,” said Chennithala.

Holding back tears, senior A K Antony expressed his condolences. He stated that nobody can replace Oommen Chandy.

“Oommen Chandy's demise is a huge loss to Kerala, Congress and UDF. Personally, his demise is a great loss to me and my family. If he didn't insist, I won't get married or have a family. He was my close friend with whom I shared everything. He always focused on helping people. He never disappointed who visit him seeking his help,” said an emotional Antony.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan took to his Facebook page and mourned the demise of the leader.

“Oommen Chandy was a name of relief for Keralites across the world. He was solace and hope. He visited people in all places. The native of Puthupally stood strong and overcame all political challenges in his life. He neither treated people as steps to power nor wished to be an arbitrator. Literally, he was a favourite leader of the people. There is no one like Oommen Chandy. The public hero has bid goodbye. Adieu to my dear Oommen Chandy sir,” wrote Satheesan.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BC said Chandy was a visionary, a statesman and a humble servant of the people. "His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers," he tweeted.

Congress Karnataka general secretary Kavitha Reddy said the Congress would 'deeply miss the Champion of Simplicity, Development, Democracy, Secularism', in a tweet.

Working president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Rakesh Reddy P in his condolence message said Chandy 'inspired generations of young leaders with his dedication and charisma'.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

"Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.