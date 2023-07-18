Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala govt declares public holiday as tribute to Oommen Chandy, MG university postpones exams

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 06:45 AM IST Updated: July 18, 2023 07:19 AM IST
Oommen Chandy. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru. 

All government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain shut on Tuesday. The state will also observe two days of mourning.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has also cancelled all the exams scheduled for July 18.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after his  cancer aggravated.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.