Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown in to state capital today, funeral on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 79.

The mortal remains of the leader will be shifted from Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. The body will be brought in by an air ambulance. The funeral will be held at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally at 2.30 pm on Thursday.

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after the cancer aggravated.

His wife Mariyamma, son Chandy Oommen, daughters Mariya and Achu were by his side at the time of demise.

Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy kept for public viewing at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru. Photo: Manorama

Congress leaders are scheduled to visit the grieving family and paid their last respects to the leader at the hospital. Benny Behanan and KC Joseph were scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru shortly.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.