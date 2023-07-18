Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown in to state capital today, funeral on Thursday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 07:34 AM IST Updated: July 18, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 79. 

The mortal remains of the leader will be shifted from Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. The body will be brought in by an air ambulance. The funeral will be held at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally at 2.30 pm on Thursday.

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after the  cancer aggravated.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Prayers offered at Puthupally House, Oommen Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago
    SHARE
  • 11 mins ago

    We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala: PM Modi

    SHARE
  • 40 mins ago

    Oommen Chandy's mortal remains at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru.

    Photo: Manorama

    SHARE
  • 48 mins ago
    SHARE
  • 48 mins ago

    Schedule:

    • Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy to be kept for public viewing at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru at 10am, Tuesday
    • Mortal remains to reach Thiruvanthapuram by Tuesday afternoon
    • Body to be taken to Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram 
    • Public viewing arranged at Darbar Hall at Secretariat on Tuesday evening
    • Public viewing at St George Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday evening
    • Public viewing at Indira Bhavan, KPCC in Thiruvanthapuram on Tuesday evening
    • Funeral procession from Thiruvanthapuram to Kottayam to begin at 7am on Wednesday
    • Public viewing at Thirunakkara Maidan, Kottayam on Wednesday
    • Funeral at 2pm on Thursday at Puthupally
    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago
    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Holiday declared for banks in Kerala following Oommen Chandy's demise | Tap to Read

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    He was a people's leader: Kerala Education Minister V Sivakutty

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    He was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion: E. T. Muhammed Basheer

    SHARE
SHOW MORE
RELATED ARTICLES

His wife Mariyamma, son Chandy Oommen, daughters Mariya and Achu were by his side at the time of demise.

Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy kept for public viewing at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru. Photo: Manorama

Congress leaders are scheduled to visit the grieving family and paid their last respects to the leader at the hospital. Benny Behanan and KC Joseph were scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru shortly.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.