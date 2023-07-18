Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown in to state capital today, funeral on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 79.
The mortal remains of the leader will be shifted from Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. The body will be brought in by an air ambulance. The funeral will be held at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally at 2.30 pm on Thursday.
The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after the cancer aggravated.
-
Just now
Prayers offered at Puthupally House, Oommen Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
-
5 mins ago
-
11 mins ago
We have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala: PM Modi
-
40 mins ago
Oommen Chandy's mortal remains at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru.
Photo: Manorama
-
48 mins ago
-
48 mins ago
Schedule:
- Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy to be kept for public viewing at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru at 10am, Tuesday
- Mortal remains to reach Thiruvanthapuram by Tuesday afternoon
- Body to be taken to Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram
- Public viewing arranged at Darbar Hall at Secretariat on Tuesday evening
- Public viewing at St George Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday evening
- Public viewing at Indira Bhavan, KPCC in Thiruvanthapuram on Tuesday evening
- Funeral procession from Thiruvanthapuram to Kottayam to begin at 7am on Wednesday
- Public viewing at Thirunakkara Maidan, Kottayam on Wednesday
- Funeral at 2pm on Thursday at Puthupally
-
1 hour ago
-
-
1 hour ago
He was a people's leader: Kerala Education Minister V Sivakutty
-
1 hour ago
He was the most efficient administrator and his main quality was compassion: E. T. Muhammed Basheer
His wife Mariyamma, son Chandy Oommen, daughters Mariya and Achu were by his side at the time of demise.
Congress leaders are scheduled to visit the grieving family and paid their last respects to the leader at the hospital. Benny Behanan and KC Joseph were scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru shortly.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.