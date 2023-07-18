Rahul Gandhi consoles Oommen Chandy's family, pens emotional note

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday. The leader who is camping in Bengaluru for a meeting of the opposition parties also paid last tributes to Chandy at the residence of former Karnataka minister T John.

While paying last respects to the senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi was seen consoling his family members.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, in Bengaluru.



(Pics: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) https://t.co/sBEdeAOeZm pic.twitter.com/Say0VC2wmT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also accompanied him.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul shared a photo with Chandy clicked during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala.



We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QL8pGJrXwW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2023

The mortal remains of the leader will be shifted from Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram later today. The body will be brought in by an air ambulance. The funeral will be held at St George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally at 2 pm on Thursday.



The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after his cancer aggravated.

His wife Mariyamma, son Chandy Oommen, daughters Mariya and Achu were by his side at the time of demise.