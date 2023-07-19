Oommen Chandy's funeral procession enters MC Road

Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in Kottayam district on Wednesday. The funeral procession began from Thiruvananthapuram at 7am on Wednesday.

His body will be kept for public viewing at the Thirunakkara Maidanam in Kottayam.

The funeral would be held at 2pm in St. George Orthodox Church in Puthupally on Thursday.

Thousands of people paid respects to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the state capital on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the late leader was first taken to his Thiruvanthapuram residence Puthupally House at Jagathy on Tuesday. The public paid homage to the leader at the Durbar Hall, St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral and the KPCC headquarters Indira Bhavan.

The 79-year-old passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chandy's remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram aboard a special flight from Bengaluru at 2.30 pm.

Half day for schools

Schools in Kottayam district will remain closed on Wednesday afternoon, the district collector said, as part of the traffic restrictions in the town with regard to the funeral procession of Chandy.