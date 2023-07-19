Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Oommen Chandy's funeral procession enters MC Road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 07:26 AM IST Updated: July 19, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Oommen Chandy
KSRTC bus carrying Oommen Chandy's mortal remains begins journey from Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Rinku Raj/Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in Kottayam district on Wednesday. The funeral procession began from Thiruvananthapuram at 7am on Wednesday.

His body will be kept for public viewing at the Thirunakkara Maidanam in Kottayam.

The funeral would be held at 2pm in St. George Orthodox Church in Puthupally on Thursday.

Thousands of people paid respects to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the state capital on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Kerala weeps for the leader and former CM who put People First always: VD Satheesan

    SHARE
  • 19 mins ago

    Students of St.Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram bid goodbye to late leader

    SHARE
  • 22 mins ago

    Procession reaches Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the meeting point of National Highway 66 and MC Road.

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Funeral procession to enter MC road shortly after passing Kerala Assembly. 

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Congress leaders accompany Oommen Chandy's mortal remains during funeral procession. Photo: Manorama

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Traffic curbs in Kottayam today; holiday for schools in district from afternoon | Tap to Read

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    KSRTC bus carrying Oommen Chandy's mortal remains. Photo: Rinku Raj/Manorama

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    KSRTC bus Oommen Chandy once travelled in, will transport his mortal remains | Tap to Read

    SHARE
  • 1 hour ago

    Oommen Chandy's funeral procession begins from his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram (Puthupally House) to his hometown Puthupally, Kottayam. 

    SHARE
  • 10 hours ago

    Oommen Chandy's mortal remains reach KPCC office Indira Bhavan. Large crowd gathers to pay respect.

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

The mortal remains of the late leader was first taken to his Thiruvanthapuram residence Puthupally House at Jagathy on Tuesday. The public paid homage to the leader at the Durbar Hall, St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral and the KPCC headquarters Indira Bhavan.

The 79-year-old passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chandy's remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram aboard a special flight from Bengaluru at 2.30 pm. 

Half day for schools

Schools in Kottayam district will remain closed on Wednesday afternoon, the district collector said, as part of the traffic restrictions in the town with regard to the funeral procession of Chandy. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.