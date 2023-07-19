Oommen Chandy’s last journey to start from his partially built dream house in Puthuppally

Puthuppally: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has passed away without realising his dream of owning a house at his native place, Puthuppally, in Kottayam district of Kerala, though his own house at Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram was a well-known base of his public work.

Chandy had received one acre of land as his share of the family property in Puthuppally village which is part of the eponymous legislative assembly constituency he represented for a record period.

The work for a new house had commenced on this land only recently. Currently, a few pillars exist in the plot. He fell ill soon after he commenced the work to fulfill the wish of his own house at Puthuppally.

Following the wishes of Chandy’s family to bring his mortal remains to the unfinished house at Puthuppally, the necessary arrangements have been made by the local authorities and Congress leaders.

“The leader’s body will be brought to the plot situated near the new Community Hall after being kept at Karottuvallakkalil House, Chandy’s ancestral house, for the public to pay homage,” said former district Congress chief Joshy Philip.

Chandy’s last journey would start from his partially constructed house.

While Oommen Chandy’s younger brother Alex Chandy lives at the ancestral house now, his sister Vatsa stays nearby.

Interestingly, Chandy regularly received letters in Puthuppally even though he did not own a house at the place. These letters were addressed as ‘Oommen Chandy, Puthuppally PO.’ His family members and party leaders in Puthuppally passed on the letters to the leader.