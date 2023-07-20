Kannur native rescued from seven-member gang at Wayanad resort

Wayanad: A young man who had been kidnapped two days ago was rescued by the police from the custody of a seven-member gang at Thalappuzha here on Thursday.

The resort staff informed the police after growing suspicious of the group of men. The kidnapping angle emerged during questioning by the police.

The police rescued Iritty native Niranganchitta Anilkumar and arrested the accused. They were handed over to the Iritty Police as the majority of them hail from the region.

Those accused of kidnapping are P V Sunilkumar, 34, a native of Punnad, Iritty; Renjith, 30, a native of Thillankery, Kannur; Chalaparamba Varun, 30, a native of Thillankery; Nidhin 28 and K Maneesh, 29, both natives of Padikkachal, Thillankery and Keezhoorkunnu Suresh Babu, 38. Prajil Lal, 26, a native of Mananthavady was also arrested for colluding with the alleged kidnappers.

Anilkumar, who was rescued, is accused of cheating people by promising Visa. The Iritty Police had earlier registered a case against him.

His brother had filed a complaint after he went missing. In his complaint, he had suspected the role of a contract gang. All the accused were produced at the Magistrate Court in Mattannur and remanded to judicial custody. Four more gangsters involved in the case are yet to be arrested, police said.