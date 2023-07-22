Save Manipur campaign: LDF to stage mass agitation across Kerala on July 27

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener E P Jayarajan here on Saturday announced that the left front will organise a state-wide mass agitation to extend solidarity with the people hit by the violence in Manipur.



He said over 1,000 people including women would attend the 'Save Manipur' movement on July 27 in each Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference here after the LDF meeting, E P Jayarajan accused the BJP-led state government of being responsible for the violence in Manipur. He expressed deep concern over the ethnic riots in the northeastern state.

“Mafia groups or hit gangs are taking control of Manipur now. No other place in India has witnessed such strife. LDF aims to raise its voice against violence in Manipur by organising a mass agitation calling to 'Save Manipur'. The public gathering will also mark a strong protest against the atrocities against women in Manipur,” said Jayarajan.

He also criticised the central government for not taking efforts to restore peace in Manipur.

The mass movement will commence at 10 am and conclude at 2 pm on July 27, Jayarajan said.

Ahead of the agitation, LDF will hold meetings in each district and constituency on July 23 and July 24, respectively. The mass agitation will be held in 140 assembly constituencies across Kerala.

Meanwhile, he also announced that LDF will organise a 7-day long programme 'Kerala campaign for promoting the achievements of the state government from November 1.

CM alleges conspiracy against Christians

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to express his shock over violence in Manipur and the attack on Kuki women. He alleged that the Christian community in the northeastern state is being targeted by the attackers.

“Those who are responsible to restore peace are making the situation worse. The central government's silence and Sangh Parivar's agenda over Manipur violence should be criticised. People who believe in democracy must act responsibly to counter the planned moves to strengthen communal polarisation,” wrote Pinarayi.

More than 160 people have been killed, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.