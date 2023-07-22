Malayalam
Malayali student shot dead in California

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Jackson. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A Malayali student was shot dead in California, USA on Friday.

The deceased Jackson (17) is the son of Sunny,  a native of Kaipuzha in Kottayam. Jackson's mother Rani is a nurse in the US. 

Sunny informed his sister in Kaipuzha about his son's demise at 3.30 pm on Friday. 

Sunny migrated to the US in 1992. The entire family has settled in the States. They visited India in 2019.

Jackson has three siblings: Jyoti, Josiah and Jasmine.

The relatives were informed that the funeral will be held in the US.

