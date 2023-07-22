Malayalam
Travel concessions for disabled passengers extended to private buses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 10:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Private buses in Kerala will soon grant travel concessions to differently-abled passengers with 40 per cent disability.

State transport minister Antony Raju has issued an order in this regard.

Though such passengers used to get benefits in KSRTC buses, private buses used to give fare concessions to people with disability of 45 per cent or more.

The minister said the special order was issued after noticing the provisions of the Disability Rights Act.

The minister announced this while inaugurating an awareness class on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act conducted for the officers under the auspices of the Commissionerate of Persons with Disabilities.

