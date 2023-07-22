Kottakkal: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala for Ayurveda treatment. He will be in Kottakkal for more than a week.

Rahul Gandhi, who travelled to Kottakkal from Kochi by car on Friday, was accompanied by All- India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal, A P Anilkumar, MLA, and Malappuram District Congress Committee president V S Joy.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician Dr P M Varier, CEO Dr G C Venugopal, trustee and additional chief physician Dr K Muraleedaran and trustees Dr P Ramkumar, K R Ajay, and P M Varier's wife Shailaja Madhavankutty received Rahul Gandhi at the famed traditional medicine centre.

The treatment will be led by Dr P M Varier.

Rahul has sought treatment for the knee pain that developed during the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had arrived in Kochi on Thursday to attend the funeral of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also reach Kottakkal within two days.

No visitors will be allowed.