Two-storey house under construction collapses amid heavy downpour in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2023 10:47 AM IST Updated: July 23, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Kannur house collapse
House under construction collapsed during heavy rain in Kannur. Photo: Manorama News
Kannur: A two-storey house under construction at Kolayad collapsed in the heavy downpour on Sunday morning.

Roof concreting of the 2,600-sq ft house owned by Chittari Babu was completed a week ago, reported Manorama News

The hilly areas of the district have been witnessing heavy rain during the night. Several buildings were damaged after trees fell over them.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department sounded a yellow alert in Kannur on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, torrential rain had wreaked havoc across the state leaving thousands displaced. Heavy downpour is likely to continue in the state till July 26.

