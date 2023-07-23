Kannur: A two-storey house under construction at Kolayad collapsed in the heavy downpour on Sunday morning.



Roof concreting of the 2,600-sq ft house owned by Chittari Babu was completed a week ago, reported Manorama News.

The hilly areas of the district have been witnessing heavy rain during the night. Several buildings were damaged after trees fell over them.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department sounded a yellow alert in Kannur on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, torrential rain had wreaked havoc across the state leaving thousands displaced. Heavy downpour is likely to continue in the state till July 26.