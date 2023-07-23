Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 26 under the influence of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, alerted India Meteorological Department.

A yellow alert has been sounded in the six districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.



As per the forecast issued at 4 am on Sunday, isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts are likely to receive light rainfall while Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

At the same time, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till July 24.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) has issued a high tide warning on the Kerala coast stretching from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Fishermen as well as coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution. As per the alert, trips to the beaches and boat rides should be avoided in view of the turbulent sea condition.

Yellow alert in districts for next 3 days

July 24 - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 24 - Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 26 - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod