Man stabs mother to death in Kottarakkara

Kottarakkara: A man stabs his mother to death in broad daylight at Chengamanadu in Kottarakkara on Sunday.

The deceased is Minimol (50), of Thalavoor. Police have taken her son Jomon into custody.

The incident took place at Chengamanad junction on Kottarakkara-Punalur road at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Jomon stabbed Mini several times. He was violent and was brought under control by the locals, who handed him over to the police.

Though Mini was taken to a nearby private hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Since 2007, Mini has been living at Ashraya Sanketham at Kalayapuram.

Police said the murder happened while she was being taken to her house from the destitute home.