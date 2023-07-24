Minister Rajeeve’s aide makes ‘hateful’ remarks against Oommen Chandy, Youth Cong lodges complaint

Kochi: The Youth Congress on Monday lodged a police complaint against an aide of Industries Minister P Rajeeve for allegedly making hateful remarks against former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy who died recently.

The complaint has been filed against Sethuraj Balakrishnan, an assistant personal staff of Rajeeve, based on a Facebook post he published earlier in the day. "All that I have saved in my life nearing half a century is hatred against Oommen Chandy. All that I will be doing from now on will be the expression of my hate towards him," the post reads.

Youth Congress general secretary Jinto John, who has filed the complaint with the city police commissioner, has sought action against Sethuraj alleging that the statement was aimed at paving the way for a political riot by provoking those who have been pained with the loss of Oommen Chandy.

"He is a person who draws government salary in the capacity of Industries Minister P Rajeeve's assistant PS. It is learnt that the code of conduct for government employees applies to him also. The move to post such a statement on social media ahead of the commemorative meet of Oommen Chandy, in which Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) is also attending, is malicious," the complaint said.

The complaint stated that Sethuraj's statement kept even the office of the minister under suspicion.

Recently, the North Police here registered a case against actor Vinayakan over his unpleasant remarks on Chandy. The actor was booked under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 297 for humiliating a person who is no more and under Kerala Police Act Section 120 (O) (causing a nuisance of himself to any person through any means of communication).

Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account.