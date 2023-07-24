Rain intensifies in north Kerala, authorities ask public to stay alert

Kozhikode: Kerala has been put on high alert as the southwest monsoon intensified in several places, especially in northern districts in the state. The state will continue to receive heavy rainfall till July 28 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

As per the latest alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low-pressure area within 24 hours.



Manorama News reported that rivers like Iruvanjippuzha and Punoorpuzha in Kozhikode are in spate as the district has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday night. Waterlogging is reported in isolated places, especially in hilly areas. People residing close to river banks are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Meanwhile, two children drowned after falling into a waterlogged pit at Thamarassery on Sunday. As rains continued to batter the district incessantly, sea incursion also occurred in some coastal areas.

In Kannur, traffic was interrupted at Nedumpoyil after a tree fell across the road in the heavy rain on Sunday night.

In Ernakulam, the district authority has asked the public to stay alert as there are chances for mudslides and landslides in hilly areas like Kothamanagalam. Heavy rainfall is continuing in the district since last night.

Hilly areas of Thrissur are also witnessing heavy rainfall. Though rainfall receded, the district authority is likely to issue a warning for residents in hilly areas and coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in 9 districts- Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall.