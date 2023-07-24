Malayali soldier falls to death in Punjab

Wayanad: In a tragic accident, a soldier hailing from Mananthavady in Wayanad fell to death from a building in Punjab on Monday.

Havildar Jafer Aman, 39, son of Puthiyidam Kandamveettil Moidu, died in Punjab.

A nursing assistant at the Indian Military, Jafer died after falling from a building on Sunday, military officials informed relatives.

Jafer was admitted to the military hospital in Chandigarh with serious head injuries. Though all state-of-the-art critical care was ensured, he breathed his last by Sunday evening. The body of the soldier would be brought back home and the last rites would be held at the cemetery at Thalappuzha.

Jafer is survived by his wife Mansoora, and children Afida, and Riyan.