After 20-hour search, youth's body recoverd from river at Balussery

Kozhikode: The body of a youngster who drowned in a river near Balussery was recovered on Tuesday after 20 hours of search.



Unnoolummakkanty Midhilaj (20) went missing on Monday in Manjappuzha at Aralakkal, near Balussery. His body was found 100 metres away from where he drowned. He was swimming with his friends when undercurrents dragged him down.

Officers from the Narikkuni fire force could not locate the body despite searching extensively on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the Koorachundu rescue team deployed an underwater camera to locate Midhilaj.

Different rescue teams, along with the Narikkuni fire force, police and local residents participated in the search.

Midhilaj, an ITI student at Balussery, is survived by parents Unnoolummakkanty Nazeer and Sajna and sister Anshitha.