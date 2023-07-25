Muscat-bound Oman Airways flight returns to Karipur airport due to rough weather

Kozhikode: A Muscat-bound flight which took off from Kozhikode on Tuesday returned to the airport due to rough weather.

Flight WY 298 of Oman Airways which took off at 9:16am landed back in the airport due to the rough weather. There are 162 passengers on board. All the passengers are safe, authorities informed.

The aeroplane landed back at the Karipur airport after circling above it for an hour to burn off the fuel.

The flight will take off from Karipur after six hours as the pilot's duty hours were over.