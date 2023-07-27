Kasaragod communal sloganeering: Three more arrested; police intensify social media monitoring

Kanhangad: The police on Thursday arrested three more people for provocative sloganeering during a march organised by the Youth League in Kanhangad in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur.



The arrested are P M Naushad (42), Saya Samir (35) and a 17-year-old boy from Aavi. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has touched eight.

Apart from arrests, the police have also intensified social media monitoring. Officers said they are monitoring Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram for hate speech and fake news.

District police chief Vaibhav Saxena said that those who spread hate speech, inflammatory messages and fake news would be booked in non-bailable sections of IPC.

The police have also formed a special team to monitor social media posts. Group admins would also be held responsible for spreading hate through groups.

The district police chief said that, so far, two cases have been registered in connection with the incident. Five people are in remand in a case registered by Hosdurg police.

The district police chief said that the search has been intensified to nab the other people involved in the case.