Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy rain likely in Kerala today, yellow alert in 5 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Two women cross a waterlogged paddy field in Wayanad. Photo: Jithin Joel Haarim/Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Thursday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in five districts. This means Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm in the next 24 hours.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that there is a possibility of high waves of 1.0 to 1.8 meters along the southern coast of Tamil Nadu  till 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Kerala-Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till July 28 due to rough seas and high waves.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.