Thiruvananthapuram: A man and woman hailing from Tamil Nadu accused of abducting a four-month-old child were nabbed from Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday.

Santhi and Narayanan who belong to Nagercoil were taken into police custody.

On the suspicion that the child was abducted, police questioned the couple. The duo admitted that they kidnapped the child from a 'gypsy woman' in Nagercoil.

Police suspect the couple planned to employ the child in beggary.

Narayanan, a resident of Cherayinkeezhu, repair umbrellas for a living.