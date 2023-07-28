Malayalam
'Annoyed' passenger in long queue makes hoax bomb threat at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2023 02:22 PM IST Updated: July 28, 2023 03:02 PM IST
Kochi: A 55-year-old passenger landed in trouble for making a hoax bomb threat as he was irritated while waiting in a long queue at the Cochin International Airport.

He allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger at the airport while waiting for the security procedure to board a flight.

Nedumbassery police reported that Sabu Varghese, a resident of pathanamthitta, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly claimed there was a bomb in one of the suitcases of another passenger.

"It seems like he was irritated due to the long security procedure. While waiting for the security check, he said there was a bomb in another man's baggage," Nedumbassery police said.

The airport authorities, after carrying out checks found the man's claim to be a hoax. Following the necessary steps, they handed over the man to the Nedumbassery police, which later recorded his arrest.

He was later let off on bail.

(with PTI inputs)

