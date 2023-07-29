Accused Asfaq admits to murder, tells police where minor girl's body was discarded

Aluva: Asfaq Alam, the accused in the murder of a minor girl, has admitted that he killed the five-year-old who was thought to have been abducted, police said on Saturday.

"The accused was taken into custody in an intoxicated state at 9.30 pm on Friday. He made contradictory statements; admitting to the crime he informed us about the place where the body was discarded as he regained consciousness on Saturday morning. The child's body was found thereafter," Aluva rural SP Vivek Kumar said.

The reason for the crime is unclear so far. Alam had told the police that he handed over the child to another person with the help of a friend.

"This might have been attempt to mislead the investigation," SP Kumar said.

More details will come to light after the autopsy, he added.

An eyewitness had on Saturday claimed that he saw the child with the accused at the Aluva market on Friday evening.

The police on Saturday found the body of the five-year-old girl almost 20 hours after she went missing on Friday. The child's body was found in an abandoned sack at the Aluva market near the Periyar river.

She was abducted from a building at Thayikkattukkara on Friday.

The child's family has been residing at a plaza in Mukkam for the last four years. The residential complex houses guest workers; the accused had moved in there two days ago.

Alam abducted the child from the vicinity of the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showed Alam crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur.