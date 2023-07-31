Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight, which was en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, made an emergency landing at the Trivandrum International Airport.

The flight which took off from Tiruchirappalli shortly before 11 am landed and taxied to Terminal 1 of the airport at around 12 pm.

All 154 passengers on board are safe, confirmed the airport authority.

The reason for the emergency landing is not clear. It is suspected that the aircraft faced a technical glitch.

While the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, AI Express said it was a precautionary landing.

The flight, IX 613, with 154 passengers and six crew onboard departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:01 pm, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airport authority also informed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain Air India Express flight, IX 573, with 180 passengers, abandoned takeoff due to technical reasons at 11:06 am.

(with PTI inputs)