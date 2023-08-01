Crime Branch files charge sheet in Dr Vandana murder case

Kollam: The Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the man accused of stabbing to death a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara.

G Sandeep, a school teacher, had brutally attacked and killed Dr Vandana Das when he was taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

The charge sheet was filed by the agency in the court of Judicial First Class Magistrate-I Rajesh C B against Sandeep, Additional Public Prosecutor Shyla Mathai said. "The court will now verify the charge sheet," she said.

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police was investigating the brutal killing of Dr Das by Sandeep.

Dr Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.

In the wake of the attack, protests erupted in various hospitals across the state, with healthcare professionals, medical interns, students and house surgeons taking to the streets and observing a strike for two days. Even the Kerala High Court took up the issue and slammed the state government and the police for failing to protect the doctor.

Subsequently, the state government approved an ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to doctors, medical students, and others working in the health services sector in the state.

(With PTI inputs.)